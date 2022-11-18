Bintulu needs dedicated full time MP, says PH candidate

BINTULU (Nov 18): Bintulu needs a local Member of Parliament to represent them and for their voices to be heard on a daily basis since it has two state constituencies in different locations under it, said Pakatan Harapan (PH) Bintulu candidate Chiew Chan Yew.

He told a press conference today that it is important for the parliamentary seat to have a local representative who can serve without fail and always be available for the constituents.

Chiew, 36, said being a local representative, promised that if he gets elected in the 15th general election (GE15), he will serve the people on a full-time basis.

“I am here all the time and not going anywhere,” he said, adding that that is something the voters here should think about for Bintulu since the incumbent had to serve the people in Dudong state constituency as well, indirectly taking a swipe at Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

He believed the young voters are the key for change in GE15, and a young politician himself, he will dedicate all his expertise to represent them in Parliament and be their voice.

Chiew also urged registered voters in Bintulu to come out on the polling day and exercise their responsibilities to cast their votes to decide the country’s future.

“We are not only looking at the next five or 10 years later, but what we want for our country for the next 30 and 40 years.

“We don’t see big changes right after we change the government in 2018 as it takes time,” he pointed out.

He said PH is committed to fighting corruption and all kinds of negative practices when the country was managed by Barisan Nasional (BN) in the last 60 years.

Asked about his second chance contesting in Bintulu Parliamentary election, Chiew said it is always a tough fight for the opposition especially with the four state constituencies here – Jepak, Kemena, Samalaju and Tanjong Batu – are under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

He said Bintulu also has the third highest number of registered voters in Sarawak for GE15 with large areas.

“We have limited resources, tough fights, but we never give up, we fight every time,” he said.