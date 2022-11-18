Dr Sim: Vote for Malaysian govt that breaks out of West Malaysian way of thinking

SIBU (Nov 18): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has called on Sarawakians to vote for a responsible Malaysian government “that breaks out of the West Malaysian way of thinking”.

The Deputy Premier said Sarawakians must go all out to change their position of always being left out of the federal government’s priority list.

He said the parliamentary election is about electing a federal government that will be fair to Sarawak and change the governmental system for the betterment of the country.

“Sarawak is sick and tired of always being the last on the list. No matter who is in charge, we want a Malaysian government that is fair to Sarawakians.

“West Malaysian parties have been shouting they want to see their idol to be prime minister but over here we know the problem is not just the prime minister but the federal system.

“As you know, no matter which West Malaysian was in charge of the federal government, (they) frequently thought about Sarawak last. The truth is a politician may stay on a few months or a few years but a good system must stay on for generations.

“Fellow Sarawakians, let’s ask ourselves this: Do we want to fix the prime minister or the federal system?” he said in a video circulated on WhatsApp today.

Dr Sim said Sarawakians can make history on polling day tomorrow (Nov 19) if Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is given the mandate with all 31 parliamentary seats delivered to the ruling state coalition.

“When GPS has the mandate with 31 MPs, Sarawak will be in the position to demand Sarawak’s expectations – a clean Malaysian government that is fair to us and one which will include Sarawak’s agenda and values

“This can only happen when Sarawak has a voice. This means each vote is critical. Your vote counts,” he stressed.

He said future generations will look back on Nov 19, 2022 as a day which should serve as a turning point for “the rise of Sarawak”.

“Our time has come – tomorrow. The future is in your hands, our hands,” he added.