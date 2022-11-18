EC fully prepared to face possibility of flooding, says Hasbi

LIMBANG (Nov 18): The Election Commission (EC) is fully prepared to face the possibility of flooding come polling day tomorrow to ensure voters, especially those in the rural areas, are able to fulfil their responsibility as citizens, said Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Limbang candidate said as such the people must go out and vote.

He said the EC will monitor and be ready for various possibilities, including floods, with the help of various other agencies.

“Indeed, we can see that many areas, especially in the interior, have been cut off due to floods.

“However, this is just temporary and should not be the reason for us not to go out to vote,” he said when met here yesterday.

Hasbi pledged that the state government and EC are well prepared to cope with the weather conditions.

“Looking at the current weather condition and forecast, it is not a surprise to find out that polling stations will be flooded with some even having to be moved depending on the situation.

“However, do not worry as I am sure the government and the SPR (EC) will monitor the situation not only in Limbang or Sarawak but the whole country,” he added.

On the final day for campaigning, Hasbi said things have gone smoothly thus far.

“We have had a very good campaign, day by day at areas in both Bukit Kota and Batu Danau state constituencies,” he said.

Hasbi will end his campaign today in Limbang town as well as several rural areas.

On his final strategy to win the Limbang seat, Hasbi said he and his election machinery have been going all around Limbang to ensure the people understand the importance of GPS’ stand for the people’s rights in Sarawak.

“GPS is from Sarawak and the people who will vote for us are also from Sarawak.

“Therefore, the support and votes of the people of Sarawak are very important in our efforts to further strengthen our voice in Parliament because who else will do so if it is not GPS and this is the spirit that we have been instilling in the people of Limbang,” he added.