Evaluate unfulfilled promises of ‘munafik’ PH govt, says Dr Abd Rahman

LIMBANG (Nov 18): The people of Sarawak, especially the youths, need to evaluate a party or candidate based on the credibility and effectiveness of their leadership rather than empty promises, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Bukit Kota chairman said Malaysians have experienced the effects of empty promises made by Pakatan Harapan (PH) during its time in Putrajaya.

According to him, the new manifesto introduced by PH for the 15th general election (GE15) is doubtful as the coalition’s previous pledges had yet to be fulfilled.

“Today we want to elect a federal government whereby GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) is part of it. The 22-month Pakatan Harapan government collapsed because it turned out to be ‘tiada harapan’ (no hope).

“Kita boleh? Boleh apa? (We can? Can what?) What can they do? We need to evaluate how the opposition governed in the 22 months where many promises were not fulfilled.

“For Muslims, those who do not keep their promises are to be referred to as ‘munafik’ (hypocrites),” he said during an event organised by Amanah Khairat Yayasan Budaya Melayu Sarawak (AKYBMS) at Dewan Bunga Raya here yesterday.

Dr Abdul Rahman said there were many unfulfilled promises made by the Opposition not only to Sarawak and Sabah, but also throughout the country.

As such, he said the people must choose wisely.

“At first it was okay so we gave them a chance. But after that they did not fulfil their promises for various reasons. They did not say to wait first but clearly broke their promises.

“As such, the abolishment of PTPTN (National Higher Education Fund loan repayments) and tolls. These are just some of the things that could not simply be abolished. For example, if we are to abolish PTPTN (repayments), how can the future generation be able to borrow?” he pointed out.

Among those present at the event was GPS Limbang incumbent and candidate Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.