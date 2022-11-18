GE15: Don’t give way to peninsula-based parties, says PBB veep

KUCHING (Nov 18): With the polling day inching closer, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Datuk Julaihi Narawi is calling all Sarawakian voters to fully support Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates.

Julaihi said Sarawakians must not give way to peninsula-based parties because only GPS understands the needs of Sarawak people.

“Only GPS knows the direction and the next plan for the state that will secure a better future for all generations.

“If possible, we want to sweep clean all 31 seats. Winning all the parliamentary seats will make us stronger as it gives Sarawakians a louder voice in the Parliament.

“Peninsula-based parties will have different goals and directions for the state,” said the Sebuyau assemblyman in his speech on behalf of the Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the launch of the Sarawakku Sayang programme in Sadong Jaya yesterday.

Julaihi further pointed out that GPS does not have political affiliation with any parties from the peninsula unlike Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidates.

“I believe that MPs who are not from GPS will not be able to give their best because all decision-making would have to be referred to their leaders who are peninsula-based.

“It means that they will not be free in terms of deciding the best outcome for the people of Sarawak.

“We have learned from our past experiences. When all the component parties, PBB, SUPP, PDP and PRS decided to leave BN and form GPS as our own coalition, it is because we knew that only by being on the same path can we realise our development agenda in Sarawak.

“From there, we already know why GPS is the right choice over PN and PH. It is obvious who is fighting for the rights of Sarawak people,” he said.

He also spoke about how the political landscape in Sarawak was different from the peninsula.

“There was a candidate from PAS who previously contested in this area, but I think PAS did not do well in Sarawak. It did not work out for them, did it?

“Although now they compete under different logos, their approach and principles are still the same. But our way here is different from theirs.

“These people, ‘sukahati nait rumah orang’ (come to our houses without an invitation). PAS and PN are no different because they are basically the same. They are even willing to wait in front of the school. Their way does not suit us.

“Previously, PH used PKR or DAP logo but now use the PH symbol, but they are still the same entity,” he said.

“But how can we hand over our votes to the people who had supported those who had cancelled Sarawak’s bridge project. If we give them the power, nothing will benefit us.

“We don’t want to hand them the power when all they do is make things difficult for us. When our bridge project was cancelled, we had to come up with our own allocation to ensure the project goes on to completion.

“So, let’s not vote for them, let’s vote GPS. We need GPS to fight for the rights of our people. If all 31 seats are won by GPS candidates, it means that we are all united under one direction. We are in the same boat, we shall paddle together.

“Therefore, we should give confidence to all GPS candidates so that we will be able to realise all the agendas that have been planned for Sarawak,” he said.