Uncertainty surrounds polling in Baram as bad weather hampers travel for EC workers

MARUDI (Nov 18): The Election Commission (EC) Sarawak will decide whether or not Baram goes to poll tomorrow after poor weather hampered efforts to fly its workers to 24 out of 194 polling stations in the constituency this evening.

Returning officer Belayong Pok when met at Marudi Airport said that he will lodge a report to the Sarawak EC, in view of the uncertainty over polls for Baram constituency.

“I will contact state’s SPR (EC) first and they will decide whether or not to proceed. They will decide way forward because this has never happened before,” he said.

A total of 24 teams to 24 polling stations, involving 115 EC workers had been stranded at the Marudi Airport since 7am this morning. Some of the teams had been stranded at the airport for two days.

There are 1,033 Election Commissions (EC) workers for the Baram parliamentary seat in this 15th General Election (GE15).

A total of 103 teams were supposed to be transported to their polling stations via helicopter, with 88 teams scheduled to be flown out yesterday. However, only 46 were able to reach their stations yesterday as some of the helicopters were forced to turn back due to floods and heavy rain at some of the stations.

The teams that were stranded yesterday had their flights rescheduled for today together with the remaining 15 teams that were supposed to be transported in helicopters.

Marudi was hit with heavy rain and thick clouds this morning which caused further delays in transporting the EC workers.

A few teams that were flown out to Long Makabar, Long Moh, Lepo Gah Tanjong Tepalit, Lio Mato, Long Jekitan, Long Tungan, Long Semiyang, Long Sait, Long Luteng and Bario were forced to turn back as their pilots could not land in the bad weather.

To a question, Belayong described this election as the most challenging one for him, having to oversee the whole Baram constituency that is regarded as the biggest constituency in Sarawak in terms of land size, with some polling stations located in the remotest of areas.

For this election, the EC rented 15 helicopters for Baram constituency alone to transport all of its workers and ballot boxes back to the tallying centre at Marudi Civic Centre tomorrow.

Apart from helicopters, the EC also uses four-wheel-drive vehicles, long boats and express boats to transport its workers to their respective stations.

Baram parliamentary seat has a total of 194 polling stations, with 59,535 registered voters.

Out of that, 25,413 are registered under Marudi, and 18,062 under Telang Usan, while the remaining 16,060 are voters registered under Mulu.

Baram has three state constituencies under it, namely Marudi, Telang Usan and Mulu.

For this GE15, the Baram constituency will see a three-cornered fight between incumbent Datuk Anyi Ngau of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Roland Engan (Pakatan Harapan) and Independent candidate Wilfred Entika Rebai.