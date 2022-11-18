GE15: Notwithstanding one or two tough seats, GPS can make clean sweep, says Minos

KUCHING (Nov 18): If not for one or two tough seats, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) can and will make a clean sweep in this 15th general election (GE15), says political pundit Datuk Peter Minos.

He believes with last minute extra efforts and push, plus some luck, GPS will have the 31 parliamentary seats in Sarawak in its bag.

“I can hear and see that, this time round, GPS will get Stampin. GPS and its candidate are putting in everything to win.

“The DAP (Democratic Action Party) candidate (Chong Chieng Jen) somehow seems to slow down and take it a bit too light and easy…maybe too over confident and thus complacent.

“DAP will pay a heavy price in underestimating the GPS candidate in Stampin,” said the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) veteran.

Minos said that GPS and especially its top boss, the Premier, had been working very hard, almost non-stop, day in day out.

“I wonder where they get such energy. Maybe it comes from the great desire to win,” he added.

He said if and when GPS gets the 31 seats or near to it, this will be a cause for celebration.

He believes GPS will use the seats and victory to do some good bargaining with Petrajaya for Sarawak.

“This will be so because Barisan Nasional (BN) or Pakatan Harapan (PH) or Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the peninsula will not and cannot each get the minimum of 112 out of 222 parliamentary seats.

“To form the federal government, each will have to woo GPS. Here is where GPS can get the best and the most for Sarawak.

“Deal only if Sarawak gets the best terms. If not, no deal,” he said.

Minos pointed out that it is thus vital that Sarawak voters must give all the 31 seats to GPS.

He cautioned that any seat lost is a big loss to Sarawak and a big waste.

“Worst is if any Malaya-based party like DAP and PKR win any seat, for it will use that seat to help the Malayan side.

“So, we are waiting for the night of Saturday, November 19 for the results. Just a little patience is needed,” he said.