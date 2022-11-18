GE15: Sarawak CP again reminds political parties to abide by the law

KUCHING (Nov 18): Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri has again urged political parties to remind their supporters to abide by the law during polling today.

He said criminal action could be taken against anyone found to have violated the law.

“This is imperative to maintain the peace and harmony in the state,” said Mohd Azman in a statement today.

He also this was to ensure that the polling process could be carried out smoothly without any untoward incidents.

Currently, a total of 7,701 police personnel from the state contingent are assigned to each district and polling centre.

He also called upon voters to arrive at their polling centres early and to drive carefully.

“I would like to give my assurance that the police will ensure that the polling process tomorrow will be smooth, controlled and safe.”

Meanwhile, the police recorded four reports and opened one investigation paper on offences related to the 15th General Election (GE15) on Thursday.

Sarawak police spokesperson for the 15th General Election (GE15) Supt Douglas Nyeging Taong said a police report was received from a representative of Parti Perikatan Nasional who claimed that their poster at Jalan Tun Hussein Onn in Bintulu was vandalised by an unknown individual.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief.

In Lubok Antu, a GPS representative lodged a police report to deny that a banner erected at the Engkilili Clock Tower which says ‘Kawasan Tok Untuk GPS Ajak, Parti Malaya Iboh Gago’ had nothing to do with the party.

In Sarikei, a police report was received from a GPS representative who denied allegations made against their candidate (Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii) by former DAP Sarikei MP Andrew Wong Bing Liu and his son, Roderick Wong Siew Lead, who is contesting the Sarikei seat this election.

“The allegations were published in two Chinese dailies and a Facebook page,” said Douglas.

The fourth police report was received from a complainant and his friend who were detained by villagers at Kampung Garung, Padawan.

The complainant said they were detained after they took a political party’s flag erected by the roadside for their own personal collection.