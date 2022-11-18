GE15: Sarawakians happy to return home to vote, thanks to holidays

KUCHING (Nov 18): Many voters are grateful and excited for being able to return to their hometowns to exercise their rights for the 15th General Election (GE15) during polling tomorrow.

For communications director Choulyin Tan, who took a flight from Kuala Lumpur (KL) to Kuching, it is her love for the country and a desire for a better Malaysia that prompted her to come back and vote.

“I work in KL, so I had to fly back. I was one of the fortunate ones to be able to come back a little earlier because I have a very understanding employer and because of that, my flight ticket was thankfully not as expensive as some of my friends who had to spend close to RM500 both ways.

“Voting is one of the ways I can exact change, and regardless what happens, I can be proud that I have done what I can,” said Tan.

Though grateful that she could come home and vote, she lamented that some of her friends who work overseas could not come back to vote and opted for postal voting.

“However, their postal voting registration might not be successful or they might not get their postal ballots on time,” she said.

Meanwhile, postgraduate student Nur Ezatull Fadtehah Hedel took a public van from Kuching to Kampung Baru Hilir in Betong, which took her about five hours, solely to do her part as a responsible Malaysian.

“Since I haven’t been back to my village for a long time, when the Premier announced the public holidays in conjunction with the GE15, I was extremely grateful as the process will not interrupt my studying hours since I am a student.

“I’m elated to vote as well, using my rights to choose the right leader for Sarawak, especially in Betong,” she said.

As for internal auditor Joseph Tu, who commuted via bus from Bintulu to Sibu and continuing his trip to Jalan Oya by driving, it took him about seven hours to reach home.

“It feels good to be able to return to my hometown to fulfil my duty. The government’s decision to announce public holiday before and during GE15 is wise, and it really is helpful for voters who live far from their hometown.

“I’m eager to vote too, the election determines a leader who could alter the course of our country for the better in the next five or more years. Our people and country’s future depends on our vote,” said Tu.

Driving from Kuching to Kampung Mujan, Skrang, secretary Jelening Seli took about three hours to reach her hometown, while also feeling grateful and excited to be able to fulfil her right as a Malaysian to vote.