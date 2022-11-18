GE15: Stronger, louder Sarawak voice in Putrajaya if GPS wins all seats, says Tiong

BINTULU (Nov 18): General election (GE15) candidate for Bintulu, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, said Gabungan Parti Sarawak’, (GPS) landslide victory in GE15 will enable Sarawak’s voices to be heard stronger and louder in getting development allocations from Putrajaya, as well as when fighting for the state’s rights.

He said GPS, under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, must be given the strong mandate to win in all 31 parliamentary seats contested.

Tiong said the strong support with a bigger majority for him in the Bintulu parliamentary constituency will also allow him to voice the needs of Bintulu strongly, especially in terms of allocation.

“Sarawak is not a poor state as claimed by the opposition with our richness in resources.

“Even though Sarawak has received allocation from the federal government, it is also able to strive to develop its own infrastructure and help its people, especially in rural areas,” he said during the 12th anniversary dinner of Anaq Vaie Bintulu Association (PAVB) on Thursday night.

He said the Sarawak government has provided big allocations for the state which reached RM10 billion compared to other states, on top of fighting for the state’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“It shows that the Premier is working hard as a GPS leader to lead and develop Sarawak,” he said.

At the same time, Tiong thanked for the full support and assistance from PAVB and the hard work of the GPS machinery who had helped him campaign.

Meanwhile, PAVB president Pandi Suhaili called on members to give unwavering support to the Sarawak government leadership who has helped the people in Bintulu, especially in Jepak.

“We cannot disobey the GPS leadership and we need to ensure GPS candidate wins with large majority to prove to the Sarawak government and the peninsula that the Vaie community is a strong supporter of GPS,” he said.

Pandi also reminded the young voters to cast their ballot wisely tomorrow and to vote for the right candidate who can serve the people.