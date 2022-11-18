Give me fresh mandate, says Anyi to Baram folk

MARUDI (Nov 18): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Baram parliamentary seat Datuk Anyi Ngau is calling on all voters in Baram to give him a fresh mandate this election, so he could continue to serve another term.

Speaking at a function with the Malay communities at Kampung Narum here on Wednesday, Anyi hoped that the support rendered to him in the last two elections will continue.

“Kampung Narum, Kampung Pemindahan, Benawa and Lubok Nibong are GPS’s stronghold.

“The voters here are definitely GPS’s fixed deposit, and this is proven by the last state election,” he said.

He pointed out that if he was given a fresh mandate, he would continue to give his best to the people of Baram.

“I will continue to work closely with the three other ADUNs and president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing to ensure that GPS manifesto is fulfilled,” he said.

Among those present at the function were Tiong, who is Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president, Deputy Minister of Public Health and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil and Malay community leader Pemanca Jamil Sabil.