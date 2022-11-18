GRS Tuaran candidate Joniston pledges regular engagement with Chinese community

TUARAN (Nov 18): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Tuaran candidate Datuk Joniston Bangkuai has pledged to hold regular engagements with the Chinese community in the constituency if elected.

Speaking during a ceramah at Tamparuli town last night, Joniston said such regular meetings would not only allow him to better understand the needs of the Chinese community but also enhance mutual cooperation.

“I am looking forward to sitting with the Chinese community and hearing their aspirations. I have no doubt that the Chinese community in Tuaran has visionary ideas, and by working together, we can usher in a new era of prosperity and growth for the district,” he said.

Joniston, who is Kiulu assemblyman, emphasised the bright future of Tuaran’s economy and the role the Chinese community could play, particularly in the booming tourism industry.

Given that Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor is a native of the district and has bigger plans for Tuaran in future, Joniston assured the Chinese community that the GRS-BN state administration would not marginalise them.

He pointed out that Hajiji has appointed former chief ministers Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat as Tourism Advisor and Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee as nominated assemblyman, even though no Chinese candidates within the GRS-BN coalition won the 2020 state election.

“The GRS umbrella, true to its name, seeks to unite all Sabahans, regardless of race or religion. We need the strength of the Chinese community to move forward together.

“Your strength and the strength of others must complement each other, and I will make every effort to engage with you and bring your voices to the Dewan Rakyat,” Joniston said to thunderous applause.

Apart from Joniston, also in the fray for the Tuaran seat are incumbent Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau (Pakatan Harapan), Jo-Anna Sue Henley (Parti Warisan); Muminin Kalingkong @ Norbinsha (Parti Pejuang Tanah Air); Boby Lewat (independent), and Datuk Noortaip Suhaili (independent).