Hajiji: Right candidate needed to develop Tenom’s huge potential in agriculture, tourism

KEMABONG (Nov 18): Tenom has huge potential in the agriculture and tourism sectors, and should be represented by a parliamentarian from the government, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He said this is because the government wants the voice of the people in Tenom and Sabah to be heard in Parliament.

Hajiji said that it is vital for the people in the constituency to pick Barisan Nasional (BN) Tenom candidate Jamawi Jaafar tomorrow.

“This young candidate is the right candidate to be given the opportunity to voice the aspirations and hopes of Sabah’s people.

” I have full confidence towards him as a government candidate.

“Jamawi is a state government candidate and I only support candidates from the government and not other candidates, not Opposition candidates, not Warisan candidates, not Pakatan Harapan candidates, and not independent candidates,” Hajiji said in his speech for a leaders with the people ceremony at Dataran Kemabong last night.

Jamawi is in a five-cornered fight with Noorita Sual from Pakatan Harapan (PH), Ukim Buandi from Parti Warisan (Warisan), as well as independents Peggy Chaw Zhi Ting and Riduan Rubin.

During a separate event, the Chief Minister said the victory of a BN candidate for the Pensiangan parliamentary seat is a victory for the GRS-BN government.

“Hence, once again I ask for the people’s mandate to pick the state government candidate for Pensiangan.

“Let us not hope for Warisan, Harapan, KDM (Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat), and Pejuang (Parti Pejuang Tanah Air) because our hope is on Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup.

“What can we hope from other candidates who will become the Opposition to the state and federal governments. Don’t make the wrong choice and be influenced by the Opposition,” he said at a ceremony with the people of the Sook state constituency at Dewan Kampung Kapakan Biah, Keningau last night.

Hajiji added that political stability is important to ensure more development could be brought to the people.

Incumbent Arthur is facing Jamani Derimin from Gerakan Tanah Air – Pejuang, Sangkar Rasam from PH, Jekerison Kilam from KDM, and Siti Noorhasmahwatty Osman from Warisan in a four-cornered fight.