In final push for votes, Ching Yong reminds voters he’s No. 4 on Lanang ballot paper

SIBU (Nov 18): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Lanang Wong Ching Yong has reminded voters that he is number four on the ballot paper for the constituency tomorrow (Nov 19).

Prior to addressing a large crowd during the launch of ‘I Love Sibu’ event at Farley Supermarket here yesterday, he gave a bow to those present before saying, “Hello … give me four. I am number four, okay?”

His straightforward appeal drew a big response from the crowd, indicating that they got his message.

“I appeal for your support. Give me a chance so that I can become the YB (elected representative) for Lanang. I will try my best to serve, provide services to all.

“On Nov 19, please support me, number four. Thank you,” said Ching Yong, followed by another bow to end his brief address.

Ching Yong is locking horns in Lanang with independent Datuk Wong Tiing Kiong, Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s Priscilla Lau, and Democratic Action Party’s Alice Lau, who is the incumbent.