Irrigation and Drainage Dept: Notice of preparedness for possible floods issued for S’wak, Sabah, several Peninsula states

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 18): The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has issued a notice of preparedness for possible flash floods in Sarawak, Sabah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor and Terengganu, as of 4pm today.

In a statement, it said that based on rain forecast information provided by the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), the Southeastern Asia-Oceania Flash Flood Guidance System (SAOFFGS) and DID’s flood forecast model, there is a possibility of flash floods in several locations if heavy rain or a significant thunderstorm occurs within 24 hours after the notice was issued.

In Sarawak, the areas that might be affected are Limbang, Bintulu and Kuching whereas in Sabah, Beaufort might be affected.

In Perak, the areas that might be affected are Hilir Perak, Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, while in Melaka (Melaka Tengah), Penang (Barat Daya, Seberang Perai Tengah, Seberang Perai Utara and Timur Laut), as well as Klang and Petaling in Selangor.

In Johor, the areas are Batu Pahat and Pontian, Port Dickson (Negri Sembilan) and Besut (Terengganu).

DID said that the notice was issued to allow all residents, especially in high-risk areas, to be aware of any possibility of flash floods during the period.

Meanwhile, MetMalaysia, in a statement today, predicted wind concentration in the coastal areas of Kelantan and Terengganu tomorrow, with the potential for thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds.

The wind concentration is also expected to occur in the Straits of Melaka for four days starting Monday, which has the potential to cause squall line incidents.

“This situation has the potential to bring thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in the west coast states in the peninsula, especially in the morning,” it said.

MetMalaysia also advised the public always to refer to the department’s website and social media accounts and to download the myCuaca application for the latest weather information. — Bernama