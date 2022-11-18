Ismail Sabri: More incentives for hawkers, petty traders

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 18): Caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said the government will provide more incentives for hawkers and petty traders in the country.

“Thank you for strengthening the national economy. InsyaAllah, I will implement more incentives for hawkers and petty traders in Malaysia,” he said in a post on his Facebook page, in conjunction with the 2022 Hawkers and Petty Traders Day celebration.

While extending his wishes to all hawkers and petty traders nationwide, Ismail Sabri also shared that he was once a hawker too, therefore, sensitive to the needs of the group.

“The government is always trying to elevate and highlight the role of the hawkers and small traders to jointly drive the nation’s prosperity,” he said.

According to him, various facilities are provided by the government including a reduction of up to 50 per cent on premises rent, an exemption for site rental to hawkers and small traders as well as a licence fee exemption for hawkers and petty traders in the Federal Territories to reduce the burden following the implementation of the MCO (Movement Control Order) previously.

There is also a digitalisation programme for hawkers and petty traders via the Warongku application, in addition to an interest-free microfinancing initiative amounting to RM50,000 to help them carry out business online, he said. — Bernama