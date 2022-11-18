Jeffrey: GRS state government condemns religious extremism, abuse

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 18): The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) state government has reiterated that it will always condemn religious extremism in all forms and manifestations.

In a statement today, GRS deputy chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said the government will fiercely defend religious harmony in Sabah at all costs from any attempt, either directly or indirectly, to destroy it.

He said Sabahans are known to be peace-loving people who have been living in harmony and unity even though they belong to different ethnic groups and embrace different faiths.

“This is unity in diversity in its highest form, which is so unique about Sabah and its people.

“The Sabah government and the people of Sabah stand firmly united to preserve this unity at all costs and will not allow religious extremism in all its forms and manifestations to destroy it,” he stressed.

Kitingan, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, said the people must continue to reject attempts by any individual or group to abuse religion for their selfish gain.

He added the GRS government also respects freedom of religion in Sabah.