MDDMC: 20 areas hit by flood in Miri Division

LIMBANG (Nov 18): The Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) has identified 20 areas comprising 14 settlements, five schools and one clinic in the Miri Division hit by floods as of this evening after continuous rain since Oct 31.

MDDMC secretariat Mirwan Shah Masri of the Civil Defence Force (APM) said 2,541 residents have been affected.

In the Beluru district, the areas affected are Rh Magdeline Jepon Lubok Mulong Tinjar Baram, Rh Atam Long Tisam B Tinjar, Rh John Mato Long Tuyut, Rh Manggi Long Tisam A, Long Teru Tinjar, Rh Joseph Long Ajoi Tinjar, Long Sepiling Tinjar, Rh Jarau Jayrome Long Tabing Tinjar, Rh Duri Nanga Lait Tinjar, Rh James Luhi Nanga Ujau, Rh Aji Nawek Sungai Tuyut Tinjar, Rh Labang Nanga Seridan Tinjar, Long Teru Health Clinic, SK Kuala Bok and SK Long Teru.

Mirwan said the other affected areas are located in Telang Usan district, namely Long Bemang, Long Wat, SK Long Bemang, SK Long Wat and SK Long Ikang which were reported to experience flooding since Nov 8.

“The flood levels at the affected areas are reported to be about one foot (0.3 metres) to six feet (1.8 metres) high with mostly a declining trend.

“All schools were not open as it is a public holiday, and some areas were inaccessible,” he said.

As of this evening, no evacuation has been carried out and no temporary evacuation centers have been activated in Miri Division.

Besides Miri, Limbang Division has also reported to be experiencing flooding with 52 areas recorded as of this evening.

A temporary evacuation centre (PPS) has also been opened at the Medamit community hall on Wednesday after floods hit the division following heavy rain overnight.

The PPS which housed 123 victims from Hujung Jalan Medamit comprising 89 adults, including seven elderly folks and a disabled person, 30 children, and four babies from 39 households, was closed at 11am today and the victims have been allowed to return home.