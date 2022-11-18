MetMalaysia predicts rain for eight districts in Sabah on polling day

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 18): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has predicted rain in the morning tomorrow on polling day for eight districts in Sabah.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said Papar, Kimanis, Beaufort, Sipitang, Silam, Semporna, Tawau, and Kalabakan would likely experience rain.

MetMalaysia is also predicting cloudy weather in Kudat, Kota Marudu, Kota Belud, Tuaran, Sepanggar, Kota Kinabalu, Putatan, and Penampang.

No rain is expected in Ranau, Keningau, Tenom, Pensiangan, Beluran, Libaran, Batu Sapi, Sandakan, and Kinabatangan.

However, in the evening, thunderstorms and rain are expected in most areas of Sabah except for Silam, Semporna, Tawau, and Kalabakan.

According to the most recent electoral roll issued by the Election Commission, 1.64 million Sabahans are eligible to vote in the parliamentary election tomorrow.

A total of 25 parliamentary seats are being contested in the state.

As such, both Sabah and Sarawak — with 31 parliamentary seats — are expected to play in a crucial role in the formation of the next federal government.

Voters in the state constituency of Bugaya will also finally head to the polls for a by-election necessitated by the death of incumbent Parti Warisan’s (Warisan) Manis Muka Mohd Darah on Nov 17, 2020.

There is a seven-cornered fight for the seat between Barisan Nasional’s Abdul Aziz Mohd Ibno, Warisan’s Jamil Hamzah, Pakatan Harapan’s Arastam Pandorog, Parti Pejuang Tanahair’s Mohd Hassan Abu Bakar, independent Zulfadzli Shi Ahmad, Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah’s Karil Kuraini, and Parti Bangsa Malaysia’s Nazmahwati Wali.

Polling centres will open at 7.30am tomorrow.

To check on polling stations and their opening hours, head to mysemak.spr.gov.my.