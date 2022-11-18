MetMalaysia: Thunderstorms, rain in Sarawak tomorrow afternoon

KUCHING (Nov 18): Rain and thunderstorms are expected in all parliamentary constituencies in Sarawak tomorrow afternoon on polling day, said the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

It said in a statement today that almost all 31 constituencies in Sarawak will experience sunny weather in the morning, except Sibuti, Lawas, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang which will face cloudy weather.

Rain is expected in the afternoon for Stampin, Bandar Kuching, Kota Samarahan, Mas Gading, Petra Jaya, Mambong, Batang Sadong, Sri Aman, Betong, Tanjong Manis, Sarikei, Santubong, Serian, Batang Lupar, Lubok Antu and Saratok.

Thunderstorms are expected in Sibu, Lanang, Kanowit, Selangau, Hulu Rajang, Sibuti, Baram, Lawas, Igan, Julau, Mukah, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang.

MetMalaysia added the temperature tomorrow is expected to range between 23 and 32 Celsius.

MetMalaysia Sarawak director Khairul Najib Ibrahim, when speaking to Utusan Borneo, urged voters to go early to cast their ballots to avoid any uncertain weather patterns tomorrow afternoon.