PBB Youth slams Muhyiddin for ‘Christianisation’ remark

KUCHING (Nov 18): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth chief Miro Simuh has slammed Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for ‘playing with fire’ with his remarks regarding Christianisation in the country.

“I think Muhyiddin is out of political context when he starts to play the religion card during his campaign. Being a multicultural and multireligious country, he knows it well that he is playing with fire. But he got no choice and he hope that, by doing such statement, he will get the Malay support.

“My wish and opinion said, the Malay will not agree too on what he said,” Miro said, responding to news reports that Council of Churches Malaysia lambasted the former prime minister for making such statements that could create racial and religious tension and strife.

He also said that as the Youth chief of the biggest party in Sarawak and a Christian himself, he viewed Muhyiddin’s remarks as a selfish statement.

“I hope we Christians do not judge the whole Malay and Muslim community just because of the stupid and selfish statement from the desperado Muhyiddin.

“Let’s play a fair politics and together we preserve the unity and the solidarity among all of us as Malaysians,” he said.

Muhyiddin in a statement responding to this, has accused political opponents of having twisted a ceramah speech and circulating an edited video “specifically to tarnish my image and to create a false narrative”.

Muhyiddin repudiated a video clip circulating on TikTok which he said had been edited to 1 minute and 35 seconds from a speech that was about 55 minutes long.

He has come under fire from the Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leaders over his purported statements, that Pakatan Harapan (PH) was involved in an agenda to “Christianise” the country, and that a group of Jews wanted PH to win the general election.