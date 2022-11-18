PH first choice, Umno last option – Warisan

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 18): Warisan deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking said that he would prefer the Borneo Bloc to work with Pakatan Harapan (PH) after the election.

“For us, the first choice is to work with Pakatan because we agreed not to have kleptocracy,” he said.

However, he said that Pakatan would have to agree with the conditions set which is to give Sabah’s rights immediately.

Darell also said that Warisan will not agree for Pakatan Harapan to represent Sabah as this will mean less bargaining power for the state.

“We should represent Sabah and on our terms,” he said.

“We will ask them the full implementation of the 21 claims, and for no kleptocrat, and no court cases stopped, as well as a few more points and then we work together,” he added.

However, if Pakatan Harapan does not agree to the terms set, Darell said that they will then move to Perikatan Nasional, and that the last option would be Umno.

“But it is impossible because everyone wants to become the prime minister,” he said.