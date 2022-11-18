Rafizi: Pakatan would seek to establish partnership with GPS to form stable govt

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 18): PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli conceded today he is not expecting a single coalition to have a clear mandate to form the federal government after tomorrow’s polling day.

Instead, the former Pandan MP expects Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to secure the lion’s share of seats in the peninsula and east Malaysia, respectively.

He said PH needed an east Malaysia coalition to surpass the minimum 112 seats needed in the Dewan Rakyat to form a simple majority.

“The only configuration that can guarantee a stable (federal) government is between PH and GPS. And that configuration upholds the democratic outcome of this general election.

“In Sabah, with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), Barisan Nasional, Bersatu, Warisan and PH (in the fray), the results will be very fractured,” he said in a press conference.

Rafizi also confirmed the existence of unofficial communication exchanges between PH and the Sarawak coalition, noting that differences or past political baggage between the two coalitions must be put aside.

“But the indication that I get so far, across the board not just from GPS but other parties in Sabah and Sarawak, is that they would want to wait for the election results first.

“They are aware of the matter. Nevertheless, there has not been an outright rejection,” he said. — Malay Mail