Sarawak wants Putrajaya to recognise its utility, public works dept as technical departments

KUCHING (Nov 18): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today called on the federal government to recognise Sarawak’s utility and public works departments as technical departments.

He said the state government should be given the power to carry out and implement federal-funded projects.

“We want the state Public Works Department (JKR) to be recognised as a technical department so they can be entrusted with carrying out federal-funded projects in Sarawak instead of the federal JKR.

“We also want the state Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) and Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) to be recognised as technical departments for the same reason,” he said in his speech at the Sarawakku Sayang programme in Kabong today.

Abang Johari said there were delays in implementing numerous rakyat projects in Sarawak due to bureaucracy and certain procedural requirements, adding that the federal bureaucracy system was inefficient as it is not suitable to be applied in Sarawak.

“Do you remember when there was no clean water supply in Kabong? The federal government had already allocated the funds for this project for Sarawak, which was under the Rural Development Ministry in Putrajaya, but they were too slow.

“Allocations had been given but the fund, at the time, had yet to be received. That’s why I took over the project – I gave RM4 billion and we use our own funds to solve this. I went down here by myself at the time and went down on the ground to see the problem. Now, you can see the outcome. It has been solved,” he said.

Abang Johari said that while GPS has succeeded in pushing for the amendments to Article 1(2) and 160D(2) of the Federal Constitution to be passed in Parliament, he also wants the federal government to return the state’s power to appoint judicial commissioners of the High Court in Sarawak.

He said the right to vet and approve the appointment should not have been removed from the Federal Constitution.

“We also want our Head of State to have the power to appoint judicial commissioners of the High Court in Sarawak,” he said, adding this power had been removed when the Federal Constitution was amended years ago.

He said the candidate must be vetted by Sarawak first and the state must also have the power to approve the appointment.

“Sarawak must defend its rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and Federal Constitution,” said Abang Johari.