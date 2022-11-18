Section of Beluru road collapsed from erosion, motorists advised to take care

MIRI (Nov 18): Motorists passing through Kilometre 19 on the Beluru road are advised to take precautions and drive slowly as part of the road had collapsed due to soil erosion early this morning.

The Public Works Department (JKR) Borneo Highway Unit Northern Zone said in a statement the erosion was due to heavy downpour overnight.

“Repairs are being carried out at the moment to construct temporary access and widen the road to allow motorists to avoid the eroded parts of the road.

“All road users are advised to be extra careful and to drive cautiously when passing through the affected area,” it said.