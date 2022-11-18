Terrifying night ride for duo as motorcycle bursts into flames in Miri

LIMBANG (Nov 18): A 20-year-old man and his pillion rider had a terrifying experience last night as the motorcycle they were travelling on suddenly caught fire along Jalan Miri Airport last night.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said a team from the Lutong fire station went to the scene located about 14km away after a distress call was received at 7.48pm.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the fire involved a motorcycle that was 100 per cent on fire.

“No injuries were reported in the incident,” he said in a statement.

It is learnt that the motorcyclist from Kampung Cempaka in Kuala Baram and his female colleague were on their way back from work when the incident occurred.

Ahmad Nizam said the situation was brought under control around 8.04pm and the flames were extinguished several minutes later.

The operation ended at 8.18pm.