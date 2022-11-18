Two contractors electrocuted in Papar

PAPAR (Nov 18): Two contractors were electrocuted while working on a streetlight at Bukit Melinsung Apartment here on Friday morning.

Papar fire and rescue station chief Roslie Jun said they were identified as Abdul Rauf Manda, 61, and Asnan Ab Wahid, 54.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics while a third contractor was not hurt.

A distress call was made to the Papar fire and rescue station at 8.25am and teams were deployed to the location, about 10 kilometers from the fire station.

Early investigation revealed the contractors were working on the streetlight when they came into contact with electric current.

Roslie said Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) was called to help disconnect electricity in the area before the bodies were removed.

They were handed to the police for further action before the operation ended at 9.51am.