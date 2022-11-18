Two suffer minor injuries in attempt to put out Kanowit house fire

SIBU (Nov 18): A house fire in Nanga Tada, Kanowit last night left two residents with slight injuries.

Both victims suffered injuries to their hands and legs while attempting to help put out the fire.

In a statement, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a distress call was received at 9.28pm.

A total of nine firefighters led by senior fire office II Winston Tan from Sibu Jaya fire station went to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that a permanent house with an area of 50 by 50 feet was 25 per cent burnt and the fire involved only the ceiling of the house,” said the statement.

Prior to the arrival of firefighters, residents from nearby houses managed to extinguish the fire using water from their house taps.

After ensuring the fire was completely extinguished, firefighters returned to their base at 1am.

The cause of the fire and total losses suffered have yet to be ascertained.