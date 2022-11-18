Vote for GPS candidate, pol-sec tells Undi18 Lawas voters on last day GE15 campaign

LIMBANG (Nov 18): Political Secretary to the Sarawak Premier, Awangku Jinal Abedin Pengiran Jawa has urged Lawas voters aged 18 who had just been automatically registered, to go all out to cast their votes for Gabingan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Lawas Datuk Henry Sum Agong tomorrow.

“Henry Sum is an experienced person who has the highest Key Performance Indicator (KPI) to carry out his responsibilities.

“As a member of parliament, not to mention holding the position of Deputy Minister of Transport, he has brought many projects to Lawas.

“I call on the new voters this time to go out to vote and support our GPS candidate to continue the leadership of the (Sarawak) government,” he told reporters when met at the ‘Majlis Perasmian Penutupan Hari Bersama Komuniti Pusat Ekonomi Digital Keluarga Malaysia (PEDi)’ at Dewan Kampung Bangkatan, Merapok in Lawas today.

On the last day of the campaign trail, Awangku said the party machinery has ensured that all branches have been visited.

“Our preparation is ready and complete. Now we just want to ensure that the voters come out in large numbers tomorrow,” he said.