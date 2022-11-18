‘Vote GPS = vote Umno’ tagline ignores achievements of GPS govt, says SUPP man

MIRI (Nov 18): The misleading tagline of ‘vote GPS = vote Umno’ used by opponent parties has completely disregarded and ignored all that has been done by the GPS government for the betterment of the people, said SUPP Central publicity and information secretary Adam Yii.

Yii said GPS’ policies are always ‘Sarawak First’ and that includes forming a government with the most suitable and trustable party bloc.

“GPS government has implemented many good policies and among them are the establishment of Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) that provides allocation to other houses of worship and yearly allocation to Chinese schools throughout the state. Not to mention GPS government strongly advocates racial harmony among more than 30 ethnics and races living in one place.

“This general election, our Premier of Sarawak has been highlighting that among the agenda that will be given priority is to reclaim Sarawak’s rights enshrined in Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and on top of that, GPS would want to see a stable government to be formed and rule the country.

“I am sure that GPS, under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, is open to discussion with any Malaysian bloc, as long as the blocs are willing to come up with the best terms that benefit Sarawakians,” said the Pujut assemblyman in a press conference yesterday at SUPP Miri-Sibuti Parliamentary Liaison Committee office.

Present were its chairman Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Datuk Sebastian Ting and GPS-SUPP Miri candidate Jeffrey Phang.

He stressed that what GPS is doing is in the best interest of Sarawakians and the support from the people is crucial to make things happen.

SUPP Central secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting also appealed for the people’s support for Phang, saying having a 3+1 team (three state assemblymen and one MP) is not merely about sending someone into the Parliament as a lot of issues faced by the locals can be dealt with easily if GPS and SUPP have a representative from Miri in Parliament.

“My experience as political secretary for 10 years speaks volumes on how important it is to have an MP who could do things for people of Miri. It is now very clear that we need someone as humble and hardworking as Phang to work closely with us at state-level to bring more development for Miri,” said Ting at the final press conference for the 15th general election campaign.

Phang thanked all three state assemblymen for their guidance during the campaign period, during which he had learnt a lot in becoming a better candidate and person.