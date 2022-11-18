Wilfred Yap: DAP losing political clout, likely to fall in Stampin

KUCHING (Nov 18): The Democratic Action Party (DAP) is losing political clout in Sarawak following Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) reign of unfulfilled promises, claimed Wilfred Yap.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) central committee member said the momentum for an upset win against DAP in Stampin parliamentary constituency is real.

He said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Stampin candidate Lo Khere Chiang is always on the ground attending to the people’s daily issues, while the DAP has done little to serve the people over the past 15 years of holding the seat.

“In terms of leadership, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is ever popular due to his people-centric policies and vision for Sarawak,” Yap said in a statement.

He pointed out that the Chinese community was upset when the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) was not recognised by the previous PH federal government as promised and funding was cut from the only Chinese-owned Tunku Abdul Rahman University.

“In Sarawak, GPS recognises UEC and Chinese education in the state has the highest government funding in Malaysia,” he stressed.

Yap said the combination of good GPS candidates with excellent track records of serving the people should be able to take the state ruling coalition over the line on election day tomorrow.

“We call upon all supporters to be vigilant and make sure all of our people go out and vote. Although the sentiment is good, we must not take anything for granted because at the end of the day, the team with more votes wins,” he added.

Lo is in a three-cornered fight in Stampin with DAP incumbent Chong Chieng Jen and Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s Lue Cheng Hing.