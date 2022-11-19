129,000 first time voters age 18 to 20 to vote in Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 19): It’s a historic day in Malaysia today as citizens from 18 to 20 years old will be casting their votes for the first time after parliament passed a constitutional amendment to lower the voting age from 21.

The new voting age was gazetted on Nov 25 and implemented on Dec 15 last year, introducing about 1.4 million voters for the 15th general election.

The group of new voters, who have been broadly called the Undi18 group after a youth movement that sought the lower voting age, make up about 6.6 per cent or 129,034 voters out of 1,943,074 registered voters in Sarawak.

Caretaker Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said in October that there was a 59.14 per cent increase in voters in Sarawak compared with the 14th General Election electoral roll.

“Of the total, 825,791, or 42.49 per cent, are voters aged 21 to 39, while 129,034 of them are first-time voters between the ages of 18 and 20 (remaining voters are aged 40 and above),” he said.

According to the Election Commission’s statistics, Miri has the highest number of Undi18 voters with 9,659, followed by Bintulu with 8,816, Petra Jaya with 8,198 and Stampin with 8,195. And Lubok Antu has the least with 1,684.

There has been much chatter about what sort of impact the Undi18 group will have on the polls with some political pundits rating their impact as minimal.

But while it cannot be denied that their numbers are not large compared to the total number of voters in Sarawak, every single vote counts and considering that the smallest vote majority in the 2018 was just 486, the Undi18 group might just be the deciding votes

Meanwhile, in a breakdown of voters by age in Sarawak, there are 10,903 voters in the oldest age group of 90 and above; while those in the 21-29 year old age group is the biggest with 415,645 voters, followed by 30-39 years old with 410,146, and age 40-49 with 331,673.

For the oldest voters, aged 90 and above, Baram has the highest with 1,071, followed by Bandar Kuching 1,018, (the rest below 1,000) and Igan having the least with only 87 old folks (which is the only seat with 2-digit figure).

Out of 31 seats, Miri has the highest number of voters with 143,229, followed by Stampin 121,009, Bintulu 113,599, Petra Jaya 109,809, Bandar Kuching 109,710 and Sibu 105,875.

Igan has the least number of voters with 28,290.

For gender distribution, Bandar Kuching has the most female voters at 51.37 per cent or 56,359 voters (total voters 109,710), while Lawas has the most male voters at 51.77 per cent or 17,423 voters (total voters 33,655).

In terms of postal voters, Sarawak has a total of 22,234 postal voters which comprised of army personnel and spouse (12,256), police personnel and spouse (9,871), and overseas postal voters (107).

Kota Samarahan has the highest number of postal voters at 5,085 (comprising of 4,858 from the army, 226 from the police and four overseas voters), followed by Stampin with 3,520 (comprising of 2,349 from the army, 1,150 from the police and 21 overseas voters), Sibu (comprising of 1,756 from the army, 539 from the police and eight overseas voters), and Lanang 1,732 (comprising of 1,012 from the army, 716 from the police and four overseas voters).

Tanjong Manis has the least number of postal voters of eight, all police personnel and their spouse.