218 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 19): Sabah recorded 218 Covid-19 cases on Saturday with 15.14 per cent positivity rate.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said a total of 1,440 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

“Nine districts reported double-digit infections namely Kota Kinabalu with 60 cases, Tuaran 31, Penampang 30, Sandakan 21, Kota Marudu 14, Tawau 14, Papar 12, Lahad Datu 10 and Putatan 10.

“Meanwhile, 12 districts did not report any cases namely Beluran, Kinabatangan, Kuala Penyu, Kunak, Nabawan, Pitas, Ranau, Semporna, Tambunan, Telupid, Tenom and Tongod,” he said.

From the 218 cases, 216 patients are in Categories 1 and 2.

Two cases in Categories 5.