Abang Jo, wife cast vote at Petra Jaya’s SK Merpati Jepang

KUCHING (Nov 19): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has cast his ballot for the 15th General Election at SK Merpati Jepang in Satok today.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman arrived at the polling centre with his wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang at about 9.22am and completed the voting process about seven minutes later.

Sk Merpati Jepang, is one of the polling centres for the Petra Jaya constituency. The polling centre has 3,888 registered voters in total.

Also present was GPS candidate for Petra Jaya, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Earlier, Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri arrived at the polling centre around 8.50am to monitor the situation.

Petra Jaya constituency sees a clash between Fadillah, Sopian Julaihi (Pakatan Harapan), and Parti Sedar candidate Othman Abdillah.