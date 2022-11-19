Anxious moment for Willie Mongin as MyKad goes ‘missing’

KUCHING (Nov 19): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Puncak Borneo Datuk Willie Mongin had an anxious moment this morning when his identity card (IC) appeared to be missing just as he was about to check his name on the electoral roll.

Willie arrived at the SJK Chung Hua Batu 15 polling station with his wife Datin Yee Chooi Ling at 8.24am.

“Yes, I was panicked just now because I could not find my IC inside my bag. During nomination I put my IC in the bag. Just now when I tried to take it out, I could not find it.

“After searching my bag again, I got it. It was covered by the paper,” he told reporters after casting his vote at 8.33am.

Willie, who is the incumbent for Puncak Borneo, is in a three-cornered fight for the parliamentary constituency with Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Diog Dios and Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Iana Akam.

There are 79,969 voters and 87 polling stations in Puncak Borneo.