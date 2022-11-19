As of 2pm, EC still mum on Baram polling centres left without election workers

KUCHING (Nov 19): The Election Commission has yet to issue a statement as of 2pm regarding at least 11 polling centres for the Baram parliamentary constituency that have been unable to operate today.

Poor weather and low visibility in Ulu Baram prevented EC workers from travelling by helicopter to the polling stations this morning.

It is understood that only one helicopter transporting two teams to Long Liam and Long Jekitan, which departed Marudi Airport at 7.06am today, managed to land safely at the polling stations despite poor visibility due to heavy rain.

At least 16 EC teams were stranded in Marudi this morning. They were supposed to be at their respective polling stations yesterday.

The known affected polling stations are Long Luteng, Lepo Gah, Long Tungan (two channels), Long Moh, Long Makabar, Long Jekitan, Long Lamei, Lio Mato, Long Banga (two channels), Long Semiyang, and Long Sait (two channels).

Returning officer Belayong Pok said this morning that they were awaiting a decision by the EC in Putrajaya.

Nationwide, the voters turnout for the 15th general election 15 (GE15) as at noon was at 42 per cent, according to the EC’s statistics.

The GE15 electoral roll contains 21,173,638 voters.

Only Perlis, Perak, and Pahang are holding their state elections simultaneously with the parliamentary election, where 222 seats are being contested.

As at 11am, the turnout percentage nationwide was at 31 per cent; 10am — 20 per cent; and 9am — 9 per cent.

A total 39,318 polling stations have been set up nationwide.

In Sarawak and Sabah, polling centres opened at 7.30am, while in Peninsular Malaysia voting began at 8am.

Some polling centres closed as early as 12 noon, while the latest closing time for the Peninsular is 6pm.