Bandar Kuching’s first-time voters turn to elders for polling guide

KUCHING (Nov 19): First-time voters in Bandar Kuching constituency were generally excited to be able to exercise their voting rights this 15th general election (GE15).

Jeffery Kueh, 24, arrived at his polling station at SMK Kuching High and cast his vote by 8.15am.

“I’m very excited and happy to be able to cast my vote this time,” he said, adding that he had gotten advice from his family on how to go about it.

Kueh, who works for his family business in Padungan, was accompanying his grandmother Ho Mung Gek, 73.

Student Alice Yun Shi Earn, 21, was equally chirpy and excited after she had cast her vote at the same polling station.

“I wasn’t nervous as my parents have briefed me about the voting process. It’s exciting.

“I hope Malaysia will become a better country,” she said.

Kueh and Yun are among the 13,820 voters aged between 21 to 29 out of the 109,710 registered voters for Bandar Kuching constituency this election.

Meanwhile, one of the Undi18 voters, Cornelius Lee also voiced his excitement to be able to vote.

His parents have also briefed him on what to do so he was not nervous at all.

“I hope for a better Malaysia, especially in education and others,” said the university student.

Registered voters aged between 18 to 20 in Bandar Kuching numbered at 3,850.