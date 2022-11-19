Bomba: Five polling stations in Sarawak affected by floods

LIMBANG (Nov 19): A total of five polling stations across Sarawak have been affected by flooding as of this afternoon, said the state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman Hussaini said the polling stations are located in Miri and Limbang divisions.

In Miri Division, the affected polling stations are SK Dato Sarif, Kampung Narum in Marudi and Long Bemang in Ulu Baram.

As for Limbang Division, he said the polling stations at SK Telahak, SK Meritam, and Dewan Liok Batu were flooded.

“The flood situation is reported to be still under control in both divisions, although the floodwater level in Limbang was found to have gradually risen.

“Patrols and monitoring by Bomba and other agencies involved including the volunteer firefighters (PBS) in the interior areas of Sarawak found that the voting process has been running smoothly,” he said.

Khirudin urged voters cast their votes as thunderstorms are expected to occur in the late afternoon.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind all staff and officers who monitor floods throughout Sarawak to always carry out their duties in an orderly and safe manner so that their duties can be carried out properly.

“Thank you also to the voters in Sarawak, who are responsible and have given good cooperation with all agencies in the implementation of the voting process today,” he added.

As of this afternoon, none of the flooded polling stations have been asked to close despite the wet conditions.