Chong casts his vote in Bandar Kuching constituency

KUCHING (Nov 19): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen cast his vote this morning at SMK Kuching High, one of the polling stations for the Bandar Kuching parliamentary constituency.

“I have done my part as a citizen, exercised my right as a voter this morning.

“I hope for the best for the country,” he said when met by reporters.

Chong, who is contesting in the Stampin parliamentary seat, arrived at around 8.50am and completed the voting procedure by 9am.

Earlier, his parents Chong Siew Chiang and Sim Yaw Sik also exercised their citizen’s right at the same polling station.

There is a three-cornered fight for Bandar Kuching between DAP’s Dr Kelvin Yii, who is the incumbent, Gabungan Party Sarawak’s (GPS) Tay Tze Kok, and Voon Lee Shan, who is contesting on a Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) ticket.