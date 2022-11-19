Saturday, November 19
GE15

Dr Sim expects long night as country awaits election results

By Sam Chua on Sarawak

Dr Sim and Ong show their index fingers after casting their votes.

KUCHING (Nov 19): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian is expecting it to be a long night tonight as the country waits for results of the 15th general election to be finalised.

Dr Sim told reporters this after casting his vote together with his wife Dati Sri Enn Ong at SJK Chung Hua Sungai Tapang Hilir, Jalan Batu Kawa here this morning.

“It will be a long night tonight, depending on the polling numbers coming in and this process takes time. I ask everyone to be patient,” he said.

The Deputy Premier said he was heartened by the peaceful voting process, which he said reflected the maturity of the country’s democracy.

“I want to urge all voters to exercise their responsibility and duty as citizens of Sarawak in Malaysia and to come out to vote,” he added.

