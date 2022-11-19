Saturday, November 19
GE15

EC: Voting suspended for 11 centres in Baram, new polling date to be announced

By Jenifer Laeng on Sarawak

EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh in a statement issued at 5pm today said that the EC will set a new polling date for the affected centres later after the situation becomes safe for its workers to be deployed to their polling stations. – Bernama photo

MARUDI (Nov 19):The Election Commission (EC) has confirmed the suspension of polling at 11 centres under the Baram parliamentary constituency after poor weather hampered efforts to transport its workers to the centres.

EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh in a statement issued at 5pm today said that the commission will set a new polling date for the affected centres after the situation becomes safe for its workers to be deployed.

The affected polling centres are SK Long Naah, SK Long Luteng, Rh TK Matthew Belulok Lalo Kampung Lepo Gah, SK Long Sait, SK Long Tungan, SK Long Moh, SK Long Mekabar, SK Long Jekitan, SK Long Lamei, SK Lio Mato and SK Long Banga.

Baram parliamentary constituency has a total of 59,545 registered voters and 194 polling centres.

