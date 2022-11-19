Firemen to rescue of voters in Sook

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 19): Fire and Rescue Services Department used their vehicles to ferry 40 villagers from their villages in Sook to a polling station after they were cut off by flood water.

The department said the firemen were deployed after it received reports that the rain had submerged the road to the voting centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Rancangan Belia Sook.

Two fire and rescue trucks, a four-wheel-drive and a boat were used to send the villagers to the voting center.

After casting their vote, they villagers were transported back home.

The armed forces, civil defence, and police were also sent to other locations in the interior area to assist voters who were affected by the disaster.

“The situation is now under control and all the polling centres are running smoothly,” an official from the Fire and Rescue Services Department said.

Earlier reports said that the water level of the main road in the area was as high as an adult’s waist, although the polling station itself was unaffected.

Voters could only go out to vote after the water had receded.

Other areas in Pensiangan like Kg Magulasing and Kg Lima in Nabawan were also hit by flash floods after Friday night’s rain.