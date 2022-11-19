First-time voters splurge on flights to cast votes in Sibu

SIBU (Nov 19): Two first-time voters were willing to spend around RM700 on airfares to fly back here to vote in the Lanang parliamentary constituency.

Sing Ee, 36, who works in Singapore but flew back from Johor Bahru yesterday, said she had no choice but to fork out over RM700 for return tickets in order to cast her sacred vote.

“I will be off to JB again tomorrow. I am excited over this election not just because I will be casting my vote for the first time but I also want to see a change for Malaysia,” she told The Borneo Post before casting her ballot at SMK Methodist this morning.

“Malaysia is not bad a country and I want to see an even better Malaysia for the next five to 10 years. I’ve been working overseas since I graduated and I hope that one day I will return to Malaysia for employment.”

Alfred Wong, 22, concurred with Sing, saying he was also willing to spend some RM700 on air tickets just to fly home for the polls.

Wong said he graduated two years ago and has been working in Kuala Lumpur.

“I want to fulfil my citizen’s duty to vote for a better government, especially in view of inflation and bad economy now. It’s time to see a better administration for Malaysia,” he said.

Wong, who studied at SMK Methodist, said he already made up his mind who to vote for before flying home.

Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Alice Lau, who is the incumbent and candidate for Lanang, was among the first to enter the polling station.

She arrived at the polling station before 7.30am.

Lau said she was not usually an early bird in past elections but decided for a change for this time.

“I have been appealing to voters to cast their votes as early as possible, so here I am making an example,” she said.

Before 8am, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Sibu Clarence Ting also turned up at the same polling station to exercise his democratic right.

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate for Lanang Priscilla Lau was also among the voters at the same polling station.

An election officer said the polling station, with six polling channels, will remain open until 5.30pm.