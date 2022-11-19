GE15: After voting suspended, Baram to go polling Nov 21, EC says

MARUDI (Nov 19): The Election Commission (EC) has decided that the voters at the 11 suspended polling centres in the Baram parliamentary constituency will go to polls on Nov 21 (Monday).

Returning officer Belayong Pok told this to reporters during a brief press conference at the tallying centre for Baram seat at Marudi Civic Centre at 7pm today.

“The EC has informed me that the voters at these 11 polling centres will cast their vote on Nov 21.

“The EC workers that have been stranded here since Thursday, will be deployed to their respective polling centres at 10am tomorrow,” he said.

He added that the decision for the 11 polling centres to go to vote two days after the official polling day was to allow for the new date to be gazetted.

Belayong said there are about 6,000 voters registered under these 11 polling centres.

Earlier, EC in a statement confirmed the suspension of polling at 11 centres under the Baram parliamentary constituency after poor weather hampered efforts to transport its workers to the centres.

The affected polling centres are SK Long Naah, SK Long Luteng, Rh TK Matthew Belulok Lalo Kampung Lepo Gah, SK Long Sait, SK Long Tungan, SK Long Moh, SK Long Mekabar, SK Long Jekitan, SK Long Lamei, SK Lio Mato and SK Long Banga.