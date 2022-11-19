GE15: Baram voters wade through flood water to exercise their rights

MARUDI (Nov 19): The flood situation in several longhouses in Baram including in Marudi town did not hamper the people from exercising their democratic rights today as they head out to their respective polling centres as early as 7am to cast their votes.

In Long Bemang, Baram, voters had been seen forming a long queue at the polling centre at SK Long Bemang since 7am.

Mujan Lah, 50, said she was among the first voters to arrive at the centre despite having to wade through flood water to get there.

“For Long Bemang this year, the turnout was quite low but still there are over 700 voters who turned up today,” she said when contacted.

Long Bemang is flood-prone and this was its seventh time being hit by flood in this year alone.

While some voters chose to wade through the flood waters, some of them, especially the elderly ones, were transported by long boats.

At Sg Bong polling centre in Tinjar Baram, it was reported that there was a beeline at the centre despite the flood.

Other areas hit by flood today are Rh Magdeline Jepon, Rh John Mato, Rh Manggie Long Tisam A, Long Teru, SK Long Teru, SK Kuala Bok, Nanga Seridan, Long Tabing, Rh Joseph Nanga Ajoi and Long Sepiling.

Part of Marudi town and its main road was flooded today but still passable to all vehicles as at 5pm.