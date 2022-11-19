GE15: DAP’s Alice Lau retains Lanang, promises to continue hard work

SIBU (Nov 19): Alice Lau, who has retained the Lanang parliamentary constituency in the 15th General Election (GE15), attributed her victory to people’s hope for a new government.

Thanking her voters, she promised to continue her hard work to serve the people.

“I think it is because voters in Sibu and Lanang – they see hope in changing a new government.

“I think they see my hard work and I promise I will continue to work hard and will not disappoint them,” Lau told reporters when met at Lanang vote tally centre in SMK Methodist here tonight.

Lau of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) has succeeded in retaining the seat with a majority of 11,544 votes.

She garnered 30,120 votes to beat Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Wong Ching Yong who garnered 18,576 votes, while Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Priscilla Lau 3,663 votes.

Independent Dato Wong Tiing Kiong got 587 votes.

Adding on, Lau reckoned that the good weather in Sibu compared to Peninsular Malaysia also contributed to people coming out to vote, with 61.78 per cent voter turnout rate.

She explained that although the voter turnout rate was lower this time, compared to about 75 per cent previously, the number of registered voters in the constituency had in fact increased.

“The number of registered voters in Lanang is higher (now) – about 85,000 compared to about 62,000 previously,” she said.

She also observed that the number of votes she garnered has increased this time, due to voters seeing what she had done all these years.

Adding to her joy was the fact that she had made a breakthrough into four Iban polling stations, which she had never won before.

“They are Ulu Naman, Naman, Nibong and Sungai Pak. I think it is a very big encouragement for me as people see our hard work all this while,” she said.

On her immediate plan, she needs to see if PH (Pakatan Harapan) can recapture Putrajaya, and if not, to continue to fight for Sarawak’s rights and that of her constituency.