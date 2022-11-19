GE15: Fair, comprehensive media coverage proves democracy still intact, says Annuar

KOTA BHARU (Nov 19): A fair and comprehensive coverage of contesting parties and candidates in the 15th General Election (GE15) proves that democracy in Malaysia is still intact and has also been strengthened over the years.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said that based on the reports he received so far, all public and private media agencies and outlets have done their job well, which can also be attributed to the cooperation given by all quarters, including political parties.

“I found that all media organisations in the country have done a good job as seen from their discourses, interviews and talk shows on television.

“They even carried out all manifestos, pledges and promises made by the contesting parties and candidates. All these are proof of the fairness and openness of the media outlets,” he told reporters after casting his ballots for the Ketereh parliamentary seat at Sekolah Kebangsaan Padang Mokan here today.

Annuar also thanked all the media practitioners for having done their level best and made a huge contribution to the country by disseminating accurate information to ensure the smooth running of the GE15. – Bernama