GE15: GPS takes first victory in Igan

KUCHING (Nov 19): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) won its first victory in the 15th General Election (GE15) after taking the Igan parliamentary seat.

The first official result was announced by the Election Commission (EC) where GPS Igan candidate Ahmad Johnie Zawawi won with a majority of 14,662 votes against Hud Andri from Pakatan Harapan-Amanah who received 1,162 votes.

Ahmad when met by The Borneo Post earlier said he will continue bringing development agendas in Igan, especially the basic infrastructures outside the city.

“Since I have become Igan MP, I have always prioritised education in Igan, as the future of the constituency depends on an educated generation to ensure for the development here,” he said while also thanking everyone for the support.