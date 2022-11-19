GE15: Ismail Sabri, wife fulfil responsibility as voters

BERA (Nov 19): Caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob cast his vote for the 15th general election (GE15) at the polling centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bandar Kerayong, here at 10.27am.

His wife, Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin, and a few other family members, also cast their votes at the school.

The caretaker prime minister, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Bera parliamentary seat, and his family members, all dressed in blue and white, arrived at the venue at 9.20am.

Meanwhile, met by reporters after casting his vote, Ismail Sabri said he was satisfied with the voting process at the school and advised electors to come early to fulfil their responsibility.

“I urge electors to come out early to vote, especially the first-time voters…. perform your responsibility and choose the right government to ensure stability and prosperity in the country,” he said.

In GE15, Ismail Sabri, who is defending the Bera seat, which he won since 2004, is challenged by Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Abas Awang and Datuk Asmawi Harun of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

In the 2018 general election, Ismail Sabri won the seat with a majority of 2,311 votes, defeating PKR candidate Zakaria Abdul Hamid who obtained 18,449 votes and PAS candidate Musaniff Ab Rahman, who secured 8,096 votes.

There are 77,669 registered electors in the Bera parliamentary constituency. ― Bernama