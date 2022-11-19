GE15: No untoward incidents reported on polling day thus far, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 19): No untoward incidents have been reported on polling day for the 15th General Election (GE15), said Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

“Thus far, the voting process is under control,” he told reporters while inspecting the polling station at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Kertas, Batu Caves here today.

Today is polling day for GE15.

Acryl Sani said that the police had only received complaints from the public that the waiting time to vote was bit too long and that some took more than two hours.

“Voters rushed to cast their ballots and they seem to disregard times proposed by the Election Commission (EC) to reduce overcrowding,” he said.

The EC said that about 50 per cent of voters have cast their ballots as at 1 pm.

The electoral roll used for GE15 contains a total of 21,173,638 electors, including 20,853,681 ordinary voters. – Bernama